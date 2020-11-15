Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $43,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Dell Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at $26,957,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,028 shares of company stock valued at $47,795,812. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

