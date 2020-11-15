Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,833.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 112.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

