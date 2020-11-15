Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

