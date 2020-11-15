Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.83.

DIOD opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $49,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $49,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,264.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,380,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 121.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diodes by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth $327,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

