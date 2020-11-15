Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,617 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 714,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,552,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,246.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

