DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of DS Smith to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of DITHF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

