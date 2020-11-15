E Randall Engel Sells 5,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Randall Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $317,000.00.

Newmont stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $262,033,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

