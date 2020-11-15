ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of ElringKlinger from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of EGKLF stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.