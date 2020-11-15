Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.53.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 455,603 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 321,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 145,633 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,396,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 78,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $96,000.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

