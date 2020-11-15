Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has $314.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.63.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $254.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.13. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $87,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 332,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

