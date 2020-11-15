Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

ESTA stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $591.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $2,790,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

