Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 255,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 398,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM)

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

