EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDRY. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, August 7th.

EuroDry stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.23.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

