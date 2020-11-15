eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPI. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

EXPI opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.28 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $683,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,686,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,184,653.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,000 shares of company stock worth $22,115,800. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $21,983,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.