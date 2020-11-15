Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.98 and last traded at $123.45. Approximately 3,634,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,699,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.50.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

