Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading Up 16.7%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)’s share price was up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

About Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.