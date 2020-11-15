Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.04. 282,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 731% from the average session volume of 34,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.