Financial Survey: Western Copper and Gold (WRN) versus The Competition

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE: WRN) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Western Copper and Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -4.49% -4.44% Western Copper and Gold Competitors -67.88% 1.08% -0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Western Copper and Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Copper and Gold Competitors 652 1872 1974 106 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper and Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A -$1.33 million -57.00 Western Copper and Gold Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -5.63

Western Copper and Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold peers beat Western Copper and Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

