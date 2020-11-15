First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) shares rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

