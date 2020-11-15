First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRME. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

FRME opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

