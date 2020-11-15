First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised First Mid Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Mid Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

FMBH opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $487.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

