First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 420,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 774,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.