First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PayPal were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.62 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day moving average of $177.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 lifted their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

