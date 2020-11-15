First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 107,207 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $42,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

