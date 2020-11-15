First Trust Advisors LP Has $43.45 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,282 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $43,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,854,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

NYSE:SYF opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

