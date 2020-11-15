First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.42 Million Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,260 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 27.07% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $46,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the period.

Shares of FNI opened at $55.18 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85.

First Trust Chindia ETF Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

