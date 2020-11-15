First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.64 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $46,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

