First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,997,628 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2,203.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of NCR worth $46,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NCR by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 63,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NCR by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 125,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NCR by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

