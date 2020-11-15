First Trust Advisors LP Sells 64,607 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $41,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,004,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

