First Trust Advisors LP Sells 681,449 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 681,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $47,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after buying an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after buying an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after buying an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

WBA stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

