Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRTA. Barclays boosted their target price on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

FRTA stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $972.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 22.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 609,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Forterra by 26.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Forterra by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

