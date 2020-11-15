Gale E. Klappa Sells 4,501 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WEC opened at $102.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after buying an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

