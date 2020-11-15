General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

