Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 24,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 210,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

About Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.