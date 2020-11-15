Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GRPTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Getlink has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Getlink has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $17.60.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

