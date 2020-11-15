Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 38,967 Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Stock

Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 38,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $393,566.70. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

YSACU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Yellowstone Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Yellowstone Acquisition Co

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.