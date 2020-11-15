Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges Sells 5,012 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Green Dot by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

