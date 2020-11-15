GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $71.24 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

