Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $9.15 to $12.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDDFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Goodfood Market from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

