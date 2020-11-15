Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,573.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,495.53. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

