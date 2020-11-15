Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

GCGMF opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

