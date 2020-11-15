Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

