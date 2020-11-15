Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

GTBIF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

