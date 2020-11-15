Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Price Target Raised to $3.10

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.10 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GBOKF stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

