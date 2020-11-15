GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Down 5.2%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.84 and last traded at $70.10. Approximately 4,381,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,644,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

GSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 350.50 and a beta of -0.13.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $110,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 143,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.