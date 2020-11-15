Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

