Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of HROW opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

