HC Wainwright Trims EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Target Price to $10.00

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EYEG. ValuEngine raised EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.