HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 124.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.