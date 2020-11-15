Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

